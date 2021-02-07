Sunday, February 7, 2021

Yellen: US could reach full employment next year if Congress passes Biden’s stimulus plan

Emirates Airlines cancels flights out of Lagos, Abuja

Less than 24 hours after the Federal Government lifted the ban on suspension of Emirates Airlines flight operation in Nigeria, the United...
Davido talks about working with Teni on her new album, ‘Wondaland’

On January 4, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido took to his Twitter page to reminisce about the night that Teni chased him down...
Lewandowski: Bayern can complete one of the biggest historical achievements in all of football

The Bavarian giants are hoping to lift a sixth trophy in the space of a year at the Club World Cup
‘Kane will beat every possible record’ – Mourinho heaps praise upon ‘special’ Tottenham striker

The Portuguese boss hailed the England international after his goal scoring return against West Brom Harry Kane "will beat...
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday the US could see full employment next year if Congress passes President Joe Biden’s proposed stimulus package, but warned the country’s unemployment rate would remain elevated over the next few years without the additional $1.9 trillion in federal support.

“I would expect that if this package is passed that we would get back to full employment next year,” Yellen told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

“The Congressional Budget Office issued an analysis recently and it showed that if we don’t provide additional support, the unemployment rate is going to stay elevated for years to come,” she added. “It would take (until) 2025 in order to get the unemployment rate down to 4% again.”
Yellen’s assessment comes as the White House is pushing the President’s package through Congress, where it faces resistance from Republicans opposed to its price tag as well as some of its key elements. Lawmakers are under pressure to pass a relief package as Americans continue to suffer financially amid the pandemic’s economic fallout.
Full employment does not mean the unemployment rate is at zero, but, instead, generally that employers have hired as many qualified professionals as they need.

The January jobs report showed that even though 49,000 jobs were added last month, the nation is still down nearly 10 million jobs since before the crisis. The report also detailed that the unemployment rate fell to 6.3%, beating economists’ expectations, marking the first decrease in two months.
The CBO said in a report issued last week that the number of employed Americans won’t return to its pre-pandemic level until 2024, showing just how long the job market still has to go to heal after suffering the steepest loss on record in April, when 20.5 million jobs were lost and the unemployment rate shot up to 14.7% in a single month as the coronavirus ravaged the country.
Biden’s plan, which the secretary said is “big enough to address (the) full range of needs” facing the country’s economy, includes a wide range of immediate assistance for struggling families, such as $1,400 stimulus checks and extended unemployment, nutrition and eviction aid, and longer-term changes, such as a $15 hourly minimum wage.

