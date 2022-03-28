You can receive study loans and grants

If you are coming to Norway to study, you should first find out whether you can receive student finance from your home country. You can generally export financial support for education from your home country to another Nordic country. If you are not entitled to support from your home country, you can see whether you satisfy the requirements for financial support from Norway. If you do satisfy the requirements for student finance from the Norwegian State Educational Loan Fund (Lanekassen), you may receive support for upper secondary education (gymnas), for higher education, and for other types types of education such as folk high schools (folkehogskole).

The main rule for receiving support from the Norwegian State Educational Loan Fund (Lanekassen) is that you must be a Norwegian citizen and that you have been admitted to an approved educational programme/course. However, financial support may also be given to students with foreign citizenship. This depends on your connection with Norway and the basis for your stay in the country. For example, you may be entitled to financial support for education if you satisfy the requirement for working and paying tax in Norway, or if you are in the country because of ily-related connection.

There is a difference between financial support for upper secondary education (gymnas) and higher and other education. In higher education, the basic support comprises a loan. Up to 40 % of the amount may be converted to a grant when you have completed the educational programme or have been awarded a degree. Your income and assets affect how much of the loan is converted to a grant. You do not pay tax on student finance in Norway.

In addition to education at upper secondary level (gymnas), you may receive financial support for up to a total of eight years. You may not receive support for more than eight years even if your studies are delayed. An exception can be made if the delay is caused by illness, disability or birth/adoption.

You apply for financial support electronically on your personal pages (Dina sider’) on the website of the Norwegian State Educational Loan Fund.

The final application date for support is 15 November for studies in the autumn and 15 March for studies in the spring.

If you become ill while studying and cannot take part in the tuition, your loan may be converted to a grant

About seven months after you have completed your studies, you will receive a repayment programme from the Norwegian State Educational Loan Fund containing an overview of how much and when you are to repay the loan.

If you have a child while studying, you may be eligible for a parental grant from the Norwegian State Educational Loan Fund. The parental grant means that the amount you would otherwise receive as a loan and grant is paid as a grant. You can receive a parental grant for a continuous period of up to 49 weeks.

If you are studying and living together with children under 16 for at least 40 percent of the time, you may be eligible for a child grant. This is means tested against your and your spouse’s/partner’s income and assets.

Note that you must have legal residence in Norway, have a Norwegian personal identity number, be admitted to an educational programme/course, and have a Norwegian bank account before you can apply

You may be eligible for support for both higher education and upper secondary education abroad, but the education must be full-time. The amount you can receive depends on the country you are going to and the type of educational establishment and education. The requirements vary slightly depending on whether you will be studying in or outside the Nordic region.

A number of scholarships (legater) and grants (stipender) are available that you can apply for. You can find a list of Norwegian scholarships and grants, and the requirements for payment, on the following websites: