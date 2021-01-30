Sunday, January 31, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Politics

Zakzaky’s wife declines court order for her release to receive treatment for covid-19

Must read

Trending

EFCC nabs 10 at Abuja training center for internet fraud

theabujatimes
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday in Abuja arrested 10 suspects for computer-related scams. They were...
Read more
Trending

Abuja Journalist Goes Into Hiding After Death of Sources Linked To Him

theabujatimes
An Abuja-based investigative journalist, Ibanga Isine, has been reportedly forced to go into hiding following death threats to his life over a...
Read more
Trending

FG Considers Another Lockdown In Abuja, Lagos, Plateau

theabujatimes
The federal government hinted yesterday that it was considering targeted lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as Lagos and...
Read more
Trending

Herdsmen: Makinde, Akeredolu Have No Business Going To Abuja To Beg Buhari—Falana

theabujatimes
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has lambasted Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, for visiting President...
Read more
theabujatimes

The Kaduna State High Court has vacated an order to release the wife of Sheikh Ibrahim Yakubu El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), to receive treatment for COVID-19.

Justice Gideon Kurada, said that the decision by the court follows an application by the counsels to the wife of Sheikh Ibrahim Yakubu El-Zakzaky, to vacate the order it earlier made directing the Nigeria Correctional Service to release her for COVID-19 treatment.

The presiding judge further noted on Friday that the order to release Zakzaky’s wife was revoked after an oral application was made by H.G. Magashi from the chambers of Falana who told the court that Zeenah has regained her health.

Justice Kurada said; “Upon an oral application moved by H.G. Magashi, Esq. holding the brief of Femi Falana SAN, counsel for the 1 defendant and of Edwin Inegedu, Esq. of counsel for the 2nd defendant applying for an order vacating an earlier order made on 26th January 2021 for 2nd defendant to be taken to a government hospital for treatment.

“The situation has changed as the 2nd defendant regained her good health and the unfettered access to medical facilities granted her by the correctional services centre, Kaduna. It is hereby ordered that the application is granted and the order of court made on 26 January 2021 is hereby vacated,” he said.

Previous articleNNPC partners to build Nigeria’s first methanol processing plant
Next articleHerdsmen: Makinde, Akeredolu Have No Business Going To Abuja To Beg Buhari—Falana
- Advertisement -

More articles

Politics

House of Reps threatens to arrest, prosecute anyone who fights within its chambers

theabujatimes
The House of Representatives has threatened to arrest any member or group of persons who would constitute themselves into a nuisance within...
Read more
Politics

Buhari-Tinubu APC contract will terminate in 2023, says Lamido

theabujatimes
A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) no longer has any unifying factor...
Read more
Politics

INEC and challenges of walking the talk on credible polls

theabujatimes
Apart from announcing that governorship election in Anambra State would hold on November 6, 2021, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

EFCC nabs 10 at Abuja training center for internet fraud

theabujatimes
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday in Abuja arrested 10 suspects for computer-related scams. They were...
Read more
Trending

Abuja Journalist Goes Into Hiding After Death of Sources Linked To Him

theabujatimes
An Abuja-based investigative journalist, Ibanga Isine, has been reportedly forced to go into hiding following death threats to his life over a...
Read more
Trending

FG Considers Another Lockdown In Abuja, Lagos, Plateau

theabujatimes
The federal government hinted yesterday that it was considering targeted lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as Lagos and...
Read more
Trending

Herdsmen: Makinde, Akeredolu Have No Business Going To Abuja To Beg Buhari—Falana

theabujatimes
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has lambasted Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, for visiting President...
Read more
Politics

Zakzaky’s wife declines court order for her release to receive treatment for covid-19

theabujatimes
The Kaduna State High Court has vacated an order to release the wife of Sheikh Ibrahim Yakubu El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

List of Hospitals Exposed to COVID-19 Debunked by Lagos govt

COVID-19: About 40 Health Workers Tested Positive, Minister of Health

COVID-19: Lagos Sets Up Testing Centers across 20 LGAs

COVID-19: Abia Starts Contact Tracing Of Two Index Cases