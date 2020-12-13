Sunday, December 13, 2020

Zaria massacre: El-Zakzaky group protests in Abuja, marks five years of bloody clash

theabujatimes

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria on Saturday held an event in Abuja to mark the five years of the bloody encounter they had with men of the Nigerian Army in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Two days of violence began on December 12, 2015 when the IMN members attending a religious ceremony obstructed the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, in Zaria.

The leader of the religious group,  Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife are currently being prosecuted for the fracas.

Prof Abdullahi Danladi of the Department of Textile Engineering, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, spoke with journalists on behalf of the group at the commemorative event on Saturday.

Danladi alleged that over 1,000 persons were killed during the attack by soldiers.

“Five years after this massacre, the Federal Government has failed in justifying its inglorious action against IMN,” he said.

His address was titled, ‘Fifth anniversary of Zaria massacre: We can’t forget, let alone forgive!’

Danladi said God would intervene in the many problems facing the country only if the Federal Govenrment could set El-Zakzaky, his wife and other members of IMN free.

He said, “December 12 – 14 mark exactly five years of Zaria massacre perpetrated by bloodthirsty Nigerian Army under the watch of Buhari’s regime, where they did all sorts of evil and crimes against humanity.

“Within two days, they mercilessly and inhumanely massacred over 1,000 innocent civilians for no offence.

“They butchered many infants and babies who knew nothing, other than to be breastfed. They also set ablaze over 70 years old senior sister to Sheikh Zakzaky who was in dire need of water to survive.

“During those two days, they wiped out 39 families from existence, mercilessly butchered 193 children, murdered 297 women, 548 men and 23 pregnant women, set ablaze hundreds of vehicles in utter show of barbarism and senselessness, mercilessly and inhumanely exhumed corpses of martyrs that were buried at Darurrahma burial ground.

“It was during the period in question that they buried all the corpses of the killed Shi’ah citizens in mass graves at Mando and other places in Kaduna State without the consent of their families and proper ritual as recommended by any religion and without differentiation between genders, with the worst being some of them were buried alive, begging for water to survive.”

Previous articleAlgeria reaffirms that Western Sahara conflict is a question of decolonization
Next articleSenate rejects Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie for INEC job
